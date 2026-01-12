Fergie's fall a warning to Meghan?

Will Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle keep her dignity intact without a royal title?

It seems quite difficult for Sarah Ferguson to keep her dignity intact without a royal title as she's been struggling to adjust to life since her fall from grace.

Life without a $40 million mansion and royal perks is whole different ball game for Fergie.

The Duchess of Sussex might be sticking to the royal title for avoiding the same fate as she's aware that surviving without royal clutches won't be easy, not until they have carved their own niche as celebrities.

Dropping the title would've meant starting from scratch, and the couple's decison clinging to it seems to be a savvy move.

Ferguson has enjoyed a life of luxury as part of the royal family.

Now, it has been a rude awakening for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother to rebuild her own reputaion without royal perks and honours.

Fergie reportedy feels humiliated after losing royal status and adjusting to life outside Windsor Castle.

However, Meghan and Harry have a different story. They had conflicts with some royals and disagreed with certain traditions, which led the couple to start a new life in California.

Interestingly, they still keep their Duke and Duchess titles even though they've publicly expressed reservations about being part of the royal family.

The former duke and duchess of York's example may strenghten Meghan and Harry's decison to continue with their royal titles.

king Charles stirpped Andrew and his ex-wife of their Duke and Duchess of York titles last year over their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ferguson "finds the situation humiliating beyond belief," sources explained to Radar.

The insiders went on to explain that the couple are still at loss to understand that "how egregious it was to associate with Epstein and to lie about it."

In her chummy 2011 email to Epstein, the former Weight Watchers spokesperson "humbly" apologised to him after publicly distancing herself from him a few weeks prior.