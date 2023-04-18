 
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Lily-Rose Depp plays a ‘nasty, bad pop girl’ in ‘Euphoria’ creator's ‘The Idol’

HBO has announced the premiere date of its new series The Idol and released a teaser trailer.

The trailer features Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye. Depp plays Jocelyn, a young woman with dreams of fame and power, who teams up with Tesfaye's character, a s**-obsessed cult leader, portrayed by “The Weekend” named Tedros.

The Idol trailer hints at the rise of a “truly-f***ing-nasty, nasty pop-girl” with Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” playing in the background, setting the wild, psychotic tone of the show.

The show generated a lot of hype ahead of the trailer with reports of production issues and a change in director. The Rolling Stone even reported that production on “The Idol” had “gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails.” Despite this, HBO and Depp have denied any issues with the show.

The Idol features a star-studded cast, including Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and Eli Roth, among others.

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson's drama series, received a significant boost when it was revealed that the first two episodes of the show will be screened outside of competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

While it's not unprecedented for TV premieres to happen at Cannes, such a selection can be seen as validation of the series' artistic merit. This is especially important for The Idol, following negative reports about problems on set.

The Weeknd also debuted “Double Fantasy,” song which he wrote and performed for The Idol. The series will premiere on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m.

