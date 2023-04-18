 
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Ryan Reynolds gushes over being a dad of four: ‘We love it’

Ryan Reynolds is a proud father of four kids.

In a conversation with ET Canada, the Deadpool star, 46, talked about how he’s handling his growing family during Friday’s 2023 Canadian Screen Awards.

“I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great. They have a private Instagram account that I follow,” he joked.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

As the host mentioned that he’s said he always wanted a big family, Reynolds responded, “Yeah, I come from four, Blake comes from five. Both of us are the youngest.”

Reynolds shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his wife Blake Lively. The couple welcomed their fourth baby in February but have not disclosed the baby’s name or gender.

The actor is currently gearing up for the third part of his hit action movie, Deadpool. The upcoming movie will be featuring Hugh Jackman, who will be reprising his iconic role as Wolverine.

During the chat, Reynolds talked about the mock feud he shares with his co-star for years. The duo often shares workout IG stories in which they poke fun at each other.

“I’m trying… Hugh Jackman is a beast, you know? He’s clearly obsessed with his own body. So, keeping up with someone who’s that diligent is going to be challenging,” he quipped to ET Canada during the chat.

