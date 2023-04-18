Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon join the cast of Ethan Coen's 'Drive-Away Dolls'

Actor Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon have been announced as cast members of Ethan Coen's upcoming film, which is the director's first solo project without his brother Joel Coen.

The film, titled Drive-Away Dolls, has been scheduled for theatrical release on September 22, 2023, by distributor Focus Features, according to IndieWire.

The movie stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as Jamie and Marian, two friends who take a road trip to Tallahassee but end up crossing paths with a group of incompetent criminals.

Besides Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, and Bill Camp also star in the film. Coen co-wrote the script together his wife Tricia Cooke, and both produced the film with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. The project is a co-production of Focus Features and Working Title.

Ethan Coen became a hot topic in indie film community when his brother Joel Coen worked alone on "The Tragedy of Macbeth," and since their last collaboration on "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" in 2018, Ethan has not announced any other joint project with Joel.

At Cannes last year, Ethan hinted that there was no conflict between him and Joel and that he was feeling fatigued after 30 years in the filmmaking business.

“Nothing happened, certainly nothing dramatic,” Coen said. “You start out when you’re a kid and you want to make a movie. Everything’s enthusiasm and gung-ho, let’s go make a movie. And the first movie is just loads of fun. And then the second movie is loads of fun, almost as much fun as the first. And after 30 years, not that it’s no fun, but it’s more of a job than it had been.”