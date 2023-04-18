 
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Manoj Bajpayee shares hilarious incident of his 'first international flight'

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Manoj Bajpayees first international trip was to France for a theatre programme
Manoj Bajpayee's first international trip was to France for a theatre programme

Manoj Bajpayee shares expereince of his first abroad trip, reveals he got really drunk on flight that he fell unconcious.

During an interview with Curly Tails, Manoj shared that he made his first international trip to France for a theatre show. On returning back to India, he drank lots of alcohol which resulted in him losing him conciousness.

However, he said that he chose not to drink alchol on flight as he did not have enough money. But, as soon as he learnt that it was free, he drank a lot.

"When I was doing theatre, I had gone to Paris, that was my first international trip. While on the flight, I didn’t take alcohol at all, because I thought they would charge me for it and I didn’t have money! Because of theater I was going there as part of an exchange program. So after going there I found out that they serve it for free. While coming back, I drank so much that I fell unconscious! I drank so much", stated The Family Man actor.

Manoj Bajpayee recently starred in film Gulmohar alongside Sharmila Tagore, reports Indiatoday. 

