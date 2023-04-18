 
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Relations between Prince William, Prince Harry at an 'all-time low' ahead of coronation

Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William are at an "all time low" ahead of King Charles' coronation, where the brothers are expected to not even exchange a glance with each other.

According to some insiders, the Duke of Sussex would be seated several rows behind the senior royals so that there are zero chances of him and the Prince of Wales being next to each other.

The upcoming historic occasion where Charles will be crowned would mark first ever interaction of Harry with William following his bombshell memoir Spare.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said, "There is no doubt that relations between William and Harry are at an all-time low."

"They reportedly are not communicating and are unlikely to be seated near each other at Westminster Abbey,” he added.

“If Harry does, as is apparently intended, depart almost immediately for California after the ceremony, it is highly unlikely that any meaningful interactions with any members of the royal family will occur. They know they can’t trust him, and he is well aware as to why!"

In his autobiography, Harry claimed that his older brother physically attacked him over an argument on his now-wife Meghan Markle.

