Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on Raghav Chadha affair

Parineeti Chopra has slammed the growing speculations about her personal life.

Speaking to Lifestyle Asia India, the Shuddh Desi Romance star said there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and 'crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful'.

The actor added that she would clarify only when misconception appears; if 'not necessary', she would keep her matters private.

The actor also spoke about balancing work with life, "I would never sacrifice my life for work or work for my life. I always strive to maintain a balance between the two. I remember when I used to travel frequently and spend a lot of time at the airport, people would ask me where I was going and what I was doing, but they would never understand the fact that I was able to balance my life effectively. I think post Covid-19, a lot of people finally understood that."

The actor's statement came amidst rumour mills churning that Parineeti is set to walk down the aisle with local politician Raghav Chadha.