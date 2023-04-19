 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk reacts to Moroccan footballer's smart move

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Achraf Hakimis ex-wife Hiba Abouk reacts to Moroccan footballers smart move

Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife has broken her silence after being aware of the shocking details about the Moroccan soccer star's fortune secret.

The divorce between Paris Saint-Germain footballer and actress took a new turn after Abouk discovered that she could not claim half of his assets as Hakimi's fortune is in his mother's name.

After a week of silence, the actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, saying: "Remember, you can't control everything in life, but you can control how you react to it. Let go of the need for perfection, embrace the beauty of the present moment and trust that the universe has your back."

Achraf Hakimis ex-wife Hiba Abouk reacts to Moroccan footballers smart move

Abouk, during the proceedings, requested a share of half of the Moroccan defender's assets and money, but according to the French magazine First Mag she will be unable to claim this as the Hakimi does not possess the money.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the highest paid footballers in Ligue 1, but his entire fortune and estate is in his mother's name, the decision he had made many years ago.

The player reportedly earns over a million euros a month playing for PSG, all of which goes into his mother's account.

As for Abouk's request for half of her ex-husband's assets, her work as a well known actress may complicate things since she is not in a financial situation whereby she needs Hakimi's financial support.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned Prince William and Harry 'can be hot and cold' with him

King Charles warned Prince William and Harry 'can be hot and cold' with him
Fans film strange activity in sky during Taylor Swift's concert in Florida, video goes viral video

Fans film strange activity in sky during Taylor Swift's concert in Florida, video goes viral
Ben Affleck caught up in brewing war between wife Jennifer Lopez and ex Garner

Ben Affleck caught up in brewing war between wife Jennifer Lopez and ex Garner
Idris Elba to take on Lewis Hamilton in challenging Dakar Rally race

Idris Elba to take on Lewis Hamilton in challenging Dakar Rally race
King Charles to ignore Prince Archie’s birthday over Coronation lunch

King Charles to ignore Prince Archie’s birthday over Coronation lunch
Jack Black marks his solo entry on the Hot 100 with Peaches song

Jack Black marks his solo entry on the Hot 100 with Peaches song
Ariana Madix feels ‘amazing’ amid new romance following Tom Sandoval split video

Ariana Madix feels ‘amazing’ amid new romance following Tom Sandoval split
Suki Waterhouse confesses she and Daisy Jones cast would ‘love’ season two

Suki Waterhouse confesses she and Daisy Jones cast would ‘love’ season two
Lionel Richie reveals important royal lesson prior to King Charles coronation

Lionel Richie reveals important royal lesson prior to King Charles coronation
Katherine Heigl launches Shopify store for the love of animals

Katherine Heigl launches Shopify store for the love of animals
ASAP Rocky gives fans rare look at his and Rihanna’s son in Paris

ASAP Rocky gives fans rare look at his and Rihanna’s son in Paris
K-pop group New Jeans’ Hyein reveals how the band members comfort her

K-pop group New Jeans’ Hyein reveals how the band members comfort her