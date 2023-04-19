Prince Harry learned to face death 'head on' in the army

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023
Prince Harry opens up about his struggle with not inhaling gas during initial huddles in the Army.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Due of Sussex reveals he was taught a lot about surviving death by facing death under various facets.
He pens: “One day the color sergeants assembled us outside a redbrick building, which had been turned into a CS gas chamber. They ordered us inside, activated the gas. We took off our gas masks, put them on again, took them off. If you weren’t quick about it, you got a mouthful, a lungful.”
He adds: “But you couldn’t always be quick, and that was the point, so eventually everyone sucked gas. The exercises were supposed to be about war; to me they were about death. The whole leitmotif of Army training was death. How to avoid it, but also how to face it, head-on.”