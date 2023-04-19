 
Wednesday Apr 19 2023
James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' to begin production next year?

Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

DC universe's new Co-CEO James Gunn announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Superman: Legacy, which is written directed by Gunn, is going into pre-production.

As per DEADLINE, sources have separately revealed that the physical production will start at the top of 2024.

“I’m honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running,” Gunn posted to Twitter and Instagram.

Superman: Legacy is the first feature project in Gunn and co-DC chief Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, Gods and Monsters.

The upcoming sci-fi film is slated for a July 2025 release, along with The Batman Part II, which is scheduled to release in October of the same year.

Safran first announced the DC project back in January, "It’s not an origins story, it focuses on Superman’s balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He’s the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he’s kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Meanwhile, cinema owners will have the honor to have a first look at Warner Bros highly anticipated movie The Flash next week.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller in the title role, Gunn has indicated the movie is, "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."

Gunn is currently on a press tour for his Marvel Studios’ swan song, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 which is set to open to $130M stateside on May 5, 2023.

