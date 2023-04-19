 
Prince Harry was shocked media knew 'deeply private things' about him

Prince Harry admits he was shocked to see private conversations with Prince William getting out in the media.

The Duke of Sussex reveals grew suspicious of his inner circle when news about Wills pretending to be his girlfriend Chelsy Davy printed in the papers.

He pens in ‘Spare’: “ The papers had run a story about Willy leaving a voicemail for me, pretending to be Chels. They’d also run a story about me asking JLP for help on a Sandhurst research project. Both stories, for once, were true.”

Harry asked himself: “The question was—how could the papers have known such deeply private things? It made me paranoid. Willy too. It made us reconsider Mummy’s so-called paranoia, view it through a very different lens”

