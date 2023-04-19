Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case

Alec Baldwin is reportedly preparing to resume filming of Rust, that was halted some 18 months back due to fatal shooting on-set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.



The producers have confirmed resumption of the filming at a new location in the northern US state of Montana.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in the southwestern state of New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins, according to AFP.

Later, he was charged with manslaughter, and has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin was spotted with wife Hilaria and their children in New York ahead of the filming.

Moreover, earlier this year it was announced that Baldwin would remain in the lead role and that a successor cinematographer to Hutchins would be appointed.