time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
Web Desk

Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage

Joshua Jackson said that he might go for an affair rather than marriage with wife Jodie Turner-Smith if he had met her a few years earlier.

During an interview with Sunday Times, the Fringe star said his age plays a factor in getting married to Smith.

"Partially it's age. I'm old enough to be able to do this," adding, "Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

"If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn't think I ever wanted to get married," he said.

Initially, Jackson revealed they both pretended their relationship was "casual."

"Except that we'd spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time," he added.

Jackson and Turner-Smith walked down the aisle in 2019. The pair also shares a daughter, Janie.

