'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

Renfield costume designer Lisa Lovaas revealed megastar David Bowie inspired Count Dracula's wardrobe.

Speaking to Variety, the designer revealed to add "rockstar flair" to Dracula's final look, she took influence from pop icon.

"I loved the monochrome style of that iconic red suit of his from the late 80s. Such a bold and powerful look which I thought worked well for Nic. It just felt like a strong dramatic flourish for the end."

Lisa also eyed several Dracula classic version for tips to ready the Nicolas dress of a "current but timeless wardrobe".

"The character has developed over time, and there's a continuity to the look that's been established. It was important for me to maintain that continuity, and hopefully to build on it, with respect for its history," she added.

In other news, Robert Kirkman said he was relieved to write Renfield as a standalone film instead a cinematic universe story.

Speaking to GameSpot, Kirkman ruled out any post-credit scene or teasing any dangling plot threads for any spinoff or Tv show.

"[The cinematic universe has] kind of [been] done to death now, where [at] the end of the movie, they kind of give you a preview of the movie you wish you would have been watching the whole time," he added.