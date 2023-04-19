 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

Renfield costume inspired by THIS pop icon
'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

Renfield costume designer Lisa Lovaas revealed megastar David Bowie inspired Count Dracula's wardrobe.

Speaking to Variety, the designer revealed to add "rockstar flair" to Dracula's final look, she took influence from pop icon.

"I loved the monochrome style of that iconic red suit of his from the late 80s. Such a bold and powerful look which I thought worked well for Nic. It just felt like a strong dramatic flourish for the end."

Lisa also eyed several Dracula classic version for tips to ready the Nicolas dress of a "current but timeless wardrobe".

"The character has developed over time, and there's a continuity to the look that's been established. It was important for me to maintain that continuity, and hopefully to build on it, with respect for its history," she added.

In other news, Robert Kirkman said he was relieved to write Renfield as a standalone film instead a cinematic universe story.

Speaking to GameSpot, Kirkman ruled out any post-credit scene or teasing any dangling plot threads for any spinoff or Tv show.

"[The cinematic universe has] kind of [been] done to death now, where [at] the end of the movie, they kind of give you a preview of the movie you wish you would have been watching the whole time," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'

Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'
'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews
Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids

Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids
Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high

Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high
Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage

Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage
Travis Barker leaves Kourtney Kardashian ‘crying’ on 44th birthday

Travis Barker leaves Kourtney Kardashian ‘crying’ on 44th birthday
Prince Harry's problem 'can't be dodged': 'Like applying a band aide to a bullet wound' video

Prince Harry's problem 'can't be dodged': 'Like applying a band aide to a bullet wound'
Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’

Megan Thee Stallion addresses Tory Lanez shooting incident for ‘final time’
'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine

'Deadpool' star teases Wolverine
Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’

Chris Evans reveals he has experienced ‘worse’ than being ‘ghosted’
Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case

Alec Baldwin prepares to resume filming ‘Rust’ after shooting case
Chris Evan recalls Jimmay Fallon acting debut

Chris Evan recalls Jimmay Fallon acting debut