Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood

Rachel McAdams has recently reflected on her life as a mother to two children.



In a new interview with Bustle, The Notebook actress explained how she spent time with her little ones.

“I go bike rides and all my bikes have baby seats,” said the Mean Girls actress.

While speaking about her new movie, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Rachel revealed that she was juggling the act of “playing the mother of an adolescent in front of the camera” whereas, in real life, she was parenting a toddler and a newborn.

“As a mom, it's not too, too hard to find the messiness, the privilege of getting to watch a child grow up and be their parent,” stated the actress in other interview with PEOPLE.

Rachel believed, “I think that's a really lucky place, a spot to be in, and I think Barb feels that.”

Rachel pointed out that she tried to keep her children out of public eye and explained what it meant for her to be a mother a mom in earlier interview with The Sunday Times.

“It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down,” remarked Rachel.

She added, “People say your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me. I was sick of me. I was so happy to put the focus on some other person. I waited a long time for motherhood.”