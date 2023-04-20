 
menu menu menu
sports
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Haaland's goal secures Manchester City's place in Champions League semis

Manchester Citys Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Reuters
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Reuters

Manchester City have moved closer to their first-ever Champions League title after a comfortable 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg saw them secure a 4-1 aggregate win and a place in the semi-finals.  

Despite missing a first-half penalty, City forward Erling Haaland netted his 48th goal of the season in the 57th minute to put the tie to bed before Bayern levelled with a Joshua Kimmich penalty in the 83rd.

In the semi-finals, Manchester City will face holders Real Madrid, and the tie is set to be an exciting clash between two of the best teams in Europe. It will also be City's 15th consecutive game without defeat across all competitions.

Bayern Munich were always going to find it tough to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg, but they got off to a good start with forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting back in the lineup. 

City's defenders were kept busy with Kingsley Coman a constant source of danger on the wing. Bayern's biggest chance came in the 17th minute when Leroy Sane missed a golden opportunity with only the keeper to beat.

The Bavarians caught a break a minute later when defender Dayot Upamecano was initially sent off after receiving a straight red card for a last-man foul on Haaland. However, a VAR review confirmed the striker was offside and the defender's dismissal was overturned. Upamecano was less fortunate a little later when he was penalized for a handball, and Haaland sent his penalty high over the bar.

Haaland redeemed himself after the restart, though, as he combined well with Kevin De Bruyne before beating keeper Yann Sommer. City's goal was the first Bayern had conceded at home in the entire competition this season. 

Bayern managed to get a consolation goal in the form of a penalty, but it was not enough to turn the tie around. Thomas Tuchel was sent off after a second booking in the 86th minute, completing a frustrating evening for the hosts.

More From Sports:

Inter Milan secure Champions League semis spot after win over Benfica

Inter Milan secure Champions League semis spot after win over Benfica
Sabalenka defeats Krejcikova in Stuttgart opener

Sabalenka defeats Krejcikova in Stuttgart opener
Shehroze Kashif determined to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m by year end

Shehroze Kashif determined to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m by year end
Pak vs NZ: Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkey quake victims

Pak vs NZ: Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkey quake victims
Understanding Barcelona’s ‘Negreira Case’

Understanding Barcelona’s ‘Negreira Case’
Al-Nassr explains Ronaldo’s ‘indecent’ gesture

Al-Nassr explains Ronaldo’s ‘indecent’ gesture
Haris Rauf becomes top Pakistani bowler in ICC T20I rankings

Haris Rauf becomes top Pakistani bowler in ICC T20I rankings
Shoaib Malik advises Babar Azam to step down as captain voluntarily

Shoaib Malik advises Babar Azam to step down as captain voluntarily
Corruption in Indian cricket? Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI

Corruption in Indian cricket? Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI
Cricket Australia includes Babar Azam in World Test Championship's 'best XI'

Cricket Australia includes Babar Azam in World Test Championship's 'best XI'
Arthur to sign ‘online’ coaching contract today in meeting with Najam Sethi

Arthur to sign ‘online’ coaching contract today in meeting with Najam Sethi
Chelsea bow out as Real Madrid breeze through to Champions League semis

Chelsea bow out as Real Madrid breeze through to Champions League semis