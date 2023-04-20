 
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Amber Heard feels 'mistreated' year after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is taking time off from public life to heal herself after Johnny Depp trial.

After June 1, 2022, the actress expressed her disappointment on Instagram after losing the defamation lawsuit to former husband.

While the actress is now living with her daughter in Spain, as per reports, a source close to the mother-of-one reveals the Aquman star’s desire to ‘start fresh’.

The insider reveals: “The trial was beyond stressful for her and she just wanted to start fresh, out of the country. She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial.”

They added: “She felt she was mistreated. This is all behind her now, though.”

Meanwhile, Amber is looking forward to get her entry back into Hollywood.

