'Twilight' to bring back vampire, werewolf adventure in TV series

Twilight fans should get ready for yet another adventure of the vampires and werewolves, in the series adaptation of their favorite fantasy movies.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, that a TV adaptation of author Stephenie Meyer's best-selling book series is in initial phase of development via Lionsgate Television.

With Sinead Daly, who is known for her work for Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Get Down, is serving as the writer on the script for Twilight.

Sources further told the outlet, Daly is working with Lionsgate TV to determine if the upcoming series will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot.

The Twilight tv series, which is currently in its infancy, does not yet have a network/platform as sources told the studio.

In addition to that, no specific timeline is yet revealed for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers.

Sources also claimed that the author of the novels, Meyer is expected to be involved in the television adaptation.

Meanwhile Wyck Godfrey and former co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Erik Feig, who also bought the rights to the Twilight book series, during his tenure at Summit Entertainment are both serving as the executive producer on the project.

However, reps for Lionsgate Television declined to comment.

The Twilight films recently moved their streaming home to NBCUniversal’s Peacock after a stint at Netflix.

In January 2022, Kristen Stewart, who played the lead opposite Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen in the film, spoke with ET about a younger generation discovering Twilight on streaming services.

"I saw that it's on Netflix, and I was like, 'Oh, it's on Netflix,' like it was on there while I was looking through," she said.

"Dude, it's weird because it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me and my time in this film. I don't know, like, on one hand you're like, 'Oh, I'm old, my god, I did this five minutes ago, now it's like 10-year anniversary.' I'm like, wow, I have to go to my high school anniversary already" the actress added.

"It's rad, I don't know, I haven't really ... that hasn't touched me yet," Stewart continued. "I can't wait for someone who's 12 or 15 to suddenly think, like, it's like when you're little and you tell your parents how great Jimi Hendrix is or something -- not to say that I'm remotely comparing my life to Jimi Hendrix -- but you know what I mean where they're like, 'Dude, you don't even know, it's like, so sick.' I do, I was in that."