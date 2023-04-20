 
Kelly Clarkson becomes emotional after Henry Winkler's message for her daughter

Kelly Clarkson became emotional on something Henry Winkler did during his appearance as a guest on Clarkson's talk show.

During their conversation on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host candidly spoke about her daughter's learning disability and suddenly it turned into an emotional yet memorable moment.

"She's dyslexic, and you have told me that you're dyslexic as well," Clarkson said to Winkler of her daughter, 8-year-old River. 

"I find it amazing to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic because she was getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids" she added.

After listening to this, the Barry actor looked into the camera and shared an empowering message for Clarkson's daughter, "River," he said, "how you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are."

The message seemingly flooded Clarkson with a stream of emotions, and she burst into tears "It's fine," she said as she reached for a tissue. "We're fine, my makeup artist is going to kill me."

After knowing that River is in second grade, Winkler mentioned to Clarkson, "I have books for her!" as he has written several series of children books for a range of ages.

"I've been reading!" Clarkson said of Winkler's books, to which he proudly looked at the audience and said, "Kelly Clarkson has my books."

Clarkson also admitted how Winkler's openness to dyslexia had helped inspire River.

"Her school actually did a whole thing on dyslexia," she said, "and they pointed out, Captain America, Anthony Mackie, is dyslexic. Shazam, Zachary Levi, is dyslexic. You're dyslexic, they were showing all your pictures, and everything that ya'll have done, and it really empowered her that ya'll are so open about it."

