Foo Fighters return with new single 'Rescued', album 'But Here We Are'

The Foo Fighters have announced the release of their 11th studio album, But Here We Are, which was recorded following the tragic death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

The album is set to be released on June 2nd and is described as "the first chapter of the band's new life" in a press release.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and the Foo Fighters themselves, the album's lead single "Rescued" was released on April 19th and features the band's signature sound of big guitars and anthemic hooks.

“It came in a flash/ It came out of nowhere/ It happened so fast/ And then it was over/ Are you thinking what I’m thinking?/ Is this happening now?” are the lines Dave Grohl poignantly opens Rescued with.

The new Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are, is an unfiltered reflection of the band's struggles over the past year. “But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family”, the official press release reads. The album features 10 songs that express a wide range of emotions, from anger and sadness to peace and acceptance. The album's lead single, "Rescued," sets the tone for the rest of the record, which is marked by its honesty, bravery, and authenticity.

The 11th album from Foo Fighters, But Here We Are serves as both a new beginning for the group and a reflection of their history, combining the rawness and simplicity of their debut album from 1995 with the maturity and depth they have gained over the years.

Through this album, the band members find solace in the music that originally brought them together almost three decades ago.

The album’s track list is as follows:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest