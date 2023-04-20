 
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Nick Jonas gushes over wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Citadel’ London premiere

Nick Jonas is head-over-heels in love with his wife Priyanka Chopra as he gushed over her glam look at the Citadel premiere event in London.

The American singer, 30, turned to his Instagram on Wednesday and treated fans with a stunning glimpse of the couple’s appearance at the star-studded premiere event.

Nick, in the caption, gushed over his wife and wrote, “Congrats to my (red heart emoticon) @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @citadelonprime on the world premiere. Streaming April 28th on @amazonprime!"

Priyanka and Nick set the Citadel world premiere red carpet on fire. The Quantico actress donned a stunning off-shoulder red dress that perfectly complemented his figure.

PeeCee wore her hair down and sported bright red lipstick. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The duo sent the internet into a frenzy as they posed for pictures. Nick also shared a video, offering fans a sneak peek into the gala night.

The Wings singer, who was completely smitten by the Sky is Pink actress’ look, captioned the clip, "Red Dress" and added the track in the background Burnin' Up.

Priyanka also clicked pictures with her Citadel co-star Richard Madden at the premiere.

Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 28.

