Malala gives shout out to women power themed action comedy 'Polite Society'

Thursday Apr 20 2023
Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Mali. — Instagram/@malala

Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai is all praise for the women's power-themed action comedy by Pakistan-origin British television writer, Nida Manzoor, which she went to see with her husband Asser Malik.

The couple attended the London premiere of the Polite Society, which Malala said was "a clever and captivating film about the lengths sisters will go to protect each other and support their dreams".

The Priyan Kansara and Ritu Arya starred movie, which also features Pakistani actress Nimra Bucha is all about celebrating young female defiance fuelled with a punch of martial arts. It is a feature directorial debut for Manzoor, who is best known for her sitcom We Are Lady Parts.

The action-packed comedy is a mix of two sisters' love and parental disappointment, with a touch of Bollywood-style charisma.

Malala was fascinated by the "dynamite performances" and martial arts and stunts in the movie.

The girls' education activist gave a shout-out to the film's director Nida Manzoor, saying: "It’s so wonderful to see Nida Manzoor continue to share positive and complex portrayals of South Asian Muslim women."

She urged movie lovers to go see the film in cinemas and theatres.

Malala also thanked the organisers of the movie premier for having her and Malik at the event. 

