Ali Zaidi granted bail in fraud case after 'out of court settlement'

PTI leader Ali Zaidi at the Malir court. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate in Karachi’s Malir District on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi in a fraud case after he reached an “out-of-court settlement” with the complainant.

Zaidi's bail was approved after he was presented in court after the end of his three-day physical remand.

At the outset of the hearing, the magistrate asked the authorities what interrogation they carried out during the three days Zaidi was in their custody.

The investigation officer informed the court that he tried tracing the culprits allegedly involved with Zaidi in the fraud case.

The court then asked the cop where the progress report was. To which, the police officer responded that he “forgot to attach” the report.

“Did the police torture you?” the court asked Zaidi.

“I was not mistreated by the police,” the PTI leader responded. On this point, his counsel also interjected and contended that his client’s custody was “illegal” as per the situation described by the police.

The court then rejected the investigation officer’s request to extend the physical remand and sent Zaidi on a judicial remand.

As soon as the court approved the judicial remand Zaidi’s counsel moved a bail plea in the court.

The court approved the bail against surety bonds of Rs10,000 after the complainant’s lawyer Kamran Baloch told the court that they had reached an “out-of-court settlement”.

'Bail not approved on merit'

Later, Baloch told the media that Zaidi was released on humanitarian grounds but the bail was approved on “merit”.

“Ali Zaidi’s bail was approved due to an out-of-court settlement. The complainant and Zaidi have reached an agreement on some matters and other issues will be settled after (Zaidi’s) release,” stated Baloch.

‘A dangerous case’

Zaidi, while talking to the media in court, claimed that a “dangerous case” was registered against him.

“A case was registered against me by a person who does not know even who he is. It is not even clear whether the complainant is alive or not but the case was registered,” said Zaidi.

Zaidi arrested in Karachi

Last week, Zaidi was arrested in the metropolis on charges of "fraud".

According to a first information report (FIR), Zaidi was arrested on charges of “fraud and issuing threats”. A case had been lodged at the Ibrahim Hyderi Police Station in the metropolis by a citizen named Fazal Elahi.

He was presented in court on Monday and remanded in police custody for three days.