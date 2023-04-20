 
Celebrities Halle Berry, Viola Davis rally for Ralph Yarl

Several Hollywood celebrities are expressing their outrage over the shooting of a 16-year-old boy named Ralph Yarl, who was shot by a white homeowner in Kansas City.

Halle Berry took to Twitter to demand justice for Yarl and encouraged her followers to contact prosecutor Zachary Thompson to push for action against the shooter.

Similarly, Viola Davis also expressed her support for black teenager on Instagram and directed her followers to posts by civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Lee Merritt.

“16 year old #RalphYarl was going to pick up his two younger siblings from an unfamiliar address when he was shot in the head and again while on the ground by the white man that answered the door after he rang the wrong door bell,” she wrote.

“Ralph is a junior in High School. He loves music and plays the bass clarinet. He is loved by his family and community and he has a bright bright future.”

“He didn't deserve what happened to him. We won't stand for it. We are coming for justice.”

Other celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Chrissy Teigen have also spoken out and demanded justice in this case.

The incident occurred late Thursday evening, when African American teenager Yarl, 16, went to pick up his brothers from a house in a quarter of Kansas City known as the Northland. The boy ended up at the wrong address by mistake. He was shot by the proprietor after he rang the bell.

