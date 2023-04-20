No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in this still taken from YouTube. — PTV News live

Backing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance on talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over the election date, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said that dialogues cannot be held with the opposition by putting a gun to their heads.

Addressing a press conference, the foreign minister said that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose a "one unit policy" in the country.

Earlier today, Fazlur rejected the possibility of holding negotiations with the PTI despite the directives issued by the Supreme Court a day earlier.



‘Contact has been made with PTI’

Contrary to the PPP chairman’s stance over the issue, the party’s lawyer and senior leader Farooq H. Naik told journalists outside the Supreme Court that he has apprised the chief justice that his party had contacted the PTI over the matter.

“More contacts will be made after Eid ul Fitr,” he added

He also said that all the political parties wanted that elections should be held on the same date across the country.

“In its order, the Supreme Court has set May 14 as the date for the general elections in Punjab,” Naik said, adding that the top court was of the view that the new date can’t be given until consensus is reached by all the political parties. “We want to resolve all the matters through talks."

