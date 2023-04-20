 
Drake slams AI 'Munch' cover

Drake slams AI 'Munch' cover

Drake called out his voice rapping in the AI-generated cover song of Ice Spice's track, Munch.

The Started From The Bottom rapper expressed his views in a now-deleted Instagram story responding to the AI cover song, which has gone viral online.

The Canadian rapper’s AI-generated voice can be heard in the soundtrack, “Bitches ain't bad, let's keep it a bean / Know they be mad that I be on the scene / Ass too fat, can't fit in no jeans / You was my stitch, but it's not what it seams."

"This is the final straw AI," Drake lashes out.

Recently, the Grammy winner’s voice was featured in a string of AI cover songs, including a version of Cardi B's WAP and Bryson Tiller's Dont.

In particular, in TikTok, the trend was getting immensely, where an AI-generated track of Drake singing OMG by K-Pop group NewJeans has raked in 454,600 likes and 2.4 million views.

The Universal Music Group called on streaming sites such as Spotify and Apple Music to work against AI companies from using their technology to mimic music

"We have a moral and commercial responsibility to our artists to work to prevent the unauthorized use of their music and to stop platforms from ingesting content that violates the rights of artists and other creators," a UMG spokesperson told Financial Times.

“We expect our platform partners will want to prevent their services from being used in ways that harm artists."

