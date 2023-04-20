 
Louis Leterrier set to direct next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

This project will serve as a companion piece to Fast X which is the 10th part of the series
The final instalment of the highly successful Fast and Furious series confirms Louis Leterrier as the film’s director, according to an exclusive report from Variety.

This project will serve as a companion piece to Fast X which is the 10th part of the series starring Vin Diesel, set to come out on May 19th. Louis previously replaced the director of Fast X last May, with the major change taking place at breakneck speed.

Peter Cramer, the president of Universal Pictures commented on the change:

“Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high-intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair.”  

