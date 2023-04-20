Katie Holmes confesses Drew Barrymore inspired her to be a producer: Watch

Katie Holmes has recently opened up about being a huge fan of Drew Barrymore on her show.



During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Katie, who is busy promoting her new movie Rare Objects, gushed over the talk show host as she revealed that Drew has been an “inspiration” to her career.

“I’m such a fan of yours and everything that you’ve done in your career has been an inspiration to me, “said the ex-wife of Tom Cruise.

Katie also commended Drew for producing her movies in the industry, stating, “It gives me confidence because when you started producing it was like, ‘Oh we can do that? Women can do that?’”

Katie, who is a producer on Rare Objects, expressed her gratitude to Charlie’s Angels star, adding, “Thank you, you give so much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Drew also questioned about Katie’s Jingle Ball look, to this, she replied, “It’s like a corset and so I threw it on with jeans, and I knew I wanted to dance there because I was going with my nephews so I threw my sneakers on, and I thought I looked cool.”

“I felt cool, I felt great,” she added.

Watch here:



