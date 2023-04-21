'Highly competitive' Prince William cares where Prince Harry stands 'professionally'

Prince Harry admits he was in a bad place after Palace stopped him from being an on-ground solider.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he spoke his heart out with Prince William.

Harry pens: I talked it over with Willy. He had complicated feelings as well. He sympathized, as a soldier. But as a sibling? A highly competitive older brother? He couldn’t bring himself to totally regret this turn of events. “

Harry continues: “Most of the time Willy and I didn’t have any truck with all that Heir-Spare nonsense. But now and then I’d be brought up short and realize that on some level it really did matter to him. Professionally, personally, he cared where I stood, what I was doing.”