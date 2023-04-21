Alabama Barker gushes over ‘best stepmom’ Kourtney Kardashian after Shanna Moakler diss

 
time Friday Apr 21 2023
Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s daughter, Alabama Barker, heaped praises on her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian after her mom shaded her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old gushed over the reality TV star while penning a message for her on her 44th birthday.

“Happy birthday Kourt,” Alabama wrote on her story along with several snaps of his father and the Poosh founder, as per OK! Magazine.

“You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom,” she added.

“Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another stepmom.

Meanwhile, her mother took a jibe at Kourtney for being more concerned with her kids than her own after the loved-up couple’s Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part was released in which Barker said “Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

A fan of the former Miss USA contestant commented on her recent snap on Instagram, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through Hell' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness."

Shanna hit the “like” button on the comment before replying, "She post[s] more of my kids than her own lol, " after another follower pointed out that Kourtney considers herself a "mom-of-six."

Post her marriage to Travis, Kourtney became stepmom to his and Moakler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star is a mother to three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-lover Scott Disick.

