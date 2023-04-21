 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Pixar's 'Elemental' chosen as closing film for Cannes 2023

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Pixars Elemental chosen as closing film for Cannes 2023
Pixar's 'Elemental' chosen as closing film for Cannes 2023

Pixar Animation Studios' latest film, Elemental, has been announced as the closing film of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, with a screening on May 27th.

The film will be screened Out of Competition, prior to its release in cinemas in the US on June 16 and in France on June 21.

Elemental is set in Element City and centers on the relationship between Ember Lumen and Wade Ripple, representing fire and water respectively.

The original voice cast includes Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, while Adèle Exarchopoulos and Vincent Lacoste will voice the characters in the French version.

Pixar has previously premiered three films at Cannes, and that director Pete Docter made history by opening the festival with "Up" in 2009. The festival will also feature films by Martin Scorsese and James Mangold.

“For many years, the Festival de Cannes has welcomed animated films from around the world. Pixar Animation Studios, with Up, directed by Pete Docter, made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event!,” said Cannes Film Festival head Thierry Frémaux.

“This is another great opportunity, to present the amazing Elemental, for the ‘Last Screening’ of this 76th Festival de Cannes, and to think about our lives in such a powerful way.”

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to 27, 2023.


More From Entertainment:

Alabama Barker gushes over ‘best stepmom’ Kourtney Kardashian after Shanna Moakler diss

Alabama Barker gushes over ‘best stepmom’ Kourtney Kardashian after Shanna Moakler diss
Taylor Swift spends time with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after break up video

Taylor Swift spends time with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after break up
Chris Evans shares his thoughts on playing damsel in distress in 'Ghosted'

Chris Evans shares his thoughts on playing damsel in distress in 'Ghosted'
Selena Gomez features 'the woman' she 'loves, looks up and adores' in new post

Selena Gomez features 'the woman' she 'loves, looks up and adores' in new post
Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale

Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale
John Legend's 'biggest fan' is his son: 'remembers how long each song is' video

John Legend's 'biggest fan' is his son: 'remembers how long each song is'
F. Murray Abraham makes public apology after 'Mythic Quest' dismissal

F. Murray Abraham makes public apology after 'Mythic Quest' dismissal
Alec Baldwin gets rid of criminal charges over fatal shooting in 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin gets rid of criminal charges over fatal shooting in 'Rust'
Piers Morgan calls Sam Smith ‘He’, disrespects singer’s pronouns video

Piers Morgan calls Sam Smith ‘He’, disrespects singer’s pronouns
Prince Harry regrets not talking about Diana's 'millennium magic disappearance' to Britons

Prince Harry regrets not talking about Diana's 'millennium magic disappearance' to Britons
'Highly competitive' Prince William cares where Prince Harry stands 'professionally' video

'Highly competitive' Prince William cares where Prince Harry stands 'professionally'
Prince Harry 'swollen nose' made paps get 'countryside house' video

Prince Harry 'swollen nose' made paps get 'countryside house'