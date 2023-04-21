Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold 'positive' meeting with Saudi crown prince

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R). — AFP/Reuters

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reported Geo News.



During the meeting, both sides discussed the current issues being faced by Pakistan and the solutions to them in detail.

According to sources, the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was positive.

The three-time prime minister and PML-N's chief organiser are currently in Saudi Arabia as they had performed Umrah along with their other family members.

The Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia on April 11. Nawaz Sharif is visiting Saudi Arabia after six years.

Sources further told The News that Nawaz had initially planned to stay in the Kingdom till April 26, but Hussain Nawaz and his family had requested him to prolong his stay in Jeddah at his residence.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif might also hold a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah.

Earlier this month, sources claimed Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Nawaz — who is considered closer to the royal family — and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill.