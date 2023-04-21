 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold 'positive' meeting with Saudi crown prince

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R). — AFP/Reuters
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R). — AFP/Reuters

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reported Geo News

During the meeting, both sides discussed the current issues being faced by Pakistan and the solutions to them in detail. 

According to sources, the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was positive. 

The three-time prime minister and PML-N's chief organiser are currently in Saudi Arabia as they had performed Umrah along with their other family members. 

The Sharif family reached Saudi Arabia on April 11. Nawaz Sharif is visiting Saudi Arabia after six years.

Sources further told The News that Nawaz had initially planned to stay in the Kingdom till April 26, but Hussain Nawaz and his family had requested him to prolong his stay in Jeddah at his residence.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif might also hold a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Jeddah. 

Earlier this month, sources claimed Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Nawaz — who is considered closer to the royal family — and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill.

More From Pakistan:

ATC orders JIT to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

ATC orders JIT to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

Won't take dictation from any constitutional institution, says Khawaja Asif

Won't take dictation from any constitutional institution, says Khawaja Asif

Punjab elections 2023: Qureshi, Fawad out of CM’s race as PTI announces ticket holders

Punjab elections 2023: Qureshi, Fawad out of CM’s race as PTI announces ticket holders
Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq sworn in as AJK prime minister

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq sworn in as AJK prime minister
President asks PM to look into legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days

President asks PM to look into legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days
Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets

Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets
No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal

No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal
PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date

PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date
LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Bushra Bibi's lawyer for 'wasting court's time'

LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Bushra Bibi's lawyer for 'wasting court's time'
British Pakistanis leaving Conservative Party after secretary’s 'racist' attack

British Pakistanis leaving Conservative Party after secretary’s 'racist' attack
PMD forecast for Eid ul Fitr 2023 moon sighting

PMD forecast for Eid ul Fitr 2023 moon sighting
PM Shehbaz Sharif says judiciary cannot re-write Constitution

PM Shehbaz Sharif says judiciary cannot re-write Constitution