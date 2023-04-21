 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Conjuring' star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknots Duality
'The Conjuring' star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'

Actress Vera Farmiga, known for her role in The Conjuring, recently performed Slipknot's 'Duality' at a music school event in Woodstock, New York.

Sharing her performance on Instagram, the actress wrote:

"Best. Music. School. On. The. Planet. Enroll your kids now. And why let them have all the fun?! Enroll yourselves! Come learn. Come grow. Come play. Come have so much fun."

Despite Slipknot's fitting association with horror, their music is unlikely to appear in a future Conjuring film, which typically uses era-appropriate music.

However, HBO Max recently confirmed a TV series inspired by The Conjuring franchise is in development, though it's unclear if Farmiga and co-star Patrick Wilson will be involved. The show is expected to explore supernatural investigations within the same universe.

The TV series will continue the story established in the feature films, and Warner Bros. Television will produce it with Safran's The Safran Co. and Wan's Atomic Monster.

The Conjuring franchise includes eight movies, which have grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The films are inspired by alleged true stories. 

More From Entertainment:

Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Zack Snyder claims ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Squid Game’ movies cannot exist

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren
Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks
Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National

Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National
Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life
Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why

Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why
Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’

Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’
Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars

Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars
Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast

Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast
Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why

Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why
Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'

Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'