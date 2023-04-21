'The Conjuring' star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'

Actress Vera Farmiga, known for her role in The Conjuring, recently performed Slipknot's 'Duality' at a music school event in Woodstock, New York.

Sharing her performance on Instagram, the actress wrote:

"Best. Music. School. On. The. Planet. Enroll your kids now. And why let them have all the fun?! Enroll yourselves! Come learn. Come grow. Come play. Come have so much fun."

Despite Slipknot's fitting association with horror, their music is unlikely to appear in a future Conjuring film, which typically uses era-appropriate music.

However, HBO Max recently confirmed a TV series inspired by The Conjuring franchise is in development, though it's unclear if Farmiga and co-star Patrick Wilson will be involved. The show is expected to explore supernatural investigations within the same universe.

The TV series will continue the story established in the feature films, and Warner Bros. Television will produce it with Safran's The Safran Co. and Wan's Atomic Monster.

The Conjuring franchise includes eight movies, which have grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The films are inspired by alleged true stories.