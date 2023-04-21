 
Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why

Selma Blair has recently explained why she hid about her multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms on the set of 2004’s Hellboy.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Blair remembered being scared that her disease, which she didn’t know was related to MS at the time, would label her as “insurance risk” and even “remove” her from the workforce.

“Sets were excruciating sometimes with the exhaustion and the tics,” said Blair said who played firestarter Liz Sherman in the 2004 original movie.

The actress continued, “I took benzos and Klonopin (a medication used to prevent seizures and anxiety disorders)".

“I didn’t abuse those things, just alcohol. But I was lost and sad and could hardly ever smile. Hence my roles, I imagine,” stated Blair.

The actress recalled “feeling very, very poorly on Hellboy and was diagnosed with cat scratch fever and possible leukaemia in Prague”.

“I couldn’t tell anybody,” remarked Blair.

The actress mentioned, “I couldn’t admit alcoholism or [access] treatment in my insurance for fear I’d be deemed an insurance risk.”

“I fell apart once I got back to LA,” she added.

Meanwhile, Blair received her MS diagnosis in 2018 after many years of illness.

