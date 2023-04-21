Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

The singer’s latest studio album came out in 2019 named 'Here Comes the Cowboy'

Canadian artist Mac DeMarco has come out with a new album One Wayne G which features around 200 songs. He dropped the record on April 21st which runs for nearly nine hours and includes tracks that he wrote between 2018 and 2023.

While some of the songs on the record have actual titles like Father Of The Year, Ball For The Coach, Stratocaster, and Goodnight Baby, most of them are only titled by the date that they were recorded and then listed chronologically.

This new album comes following the release of his previous instrumental record named Five Easy Hot Dogs back in January. Every single song in the latter was recorded and mixed in the cities that are named in the titles.

The singer’s latest studio album came out in 2019 named Here Comes the Cowboy.