 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren

Kourtney Kardashian has nothing but love for all her step children, Landon, Alabama and Atiana, despite what their mother Shanna Moakler thinks of it.

Speaking to US Weekly, a source revealed that the reality TV star is not focusing on any negative energy thrown her way regarding her step children.

“Kourtney thinks it’s unfortunate that Shanna finds it hard to support the love she has for her kids. They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom,” the insider said.

Post her marriage to Travis Barker, Kourtney became stepmom to his and Shanna’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Shanna.

“Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own,” the insider added. “[Kourtney has] known [Travis and Shanna’s children] for years.”

“That’s how Travis and her even became close … because their children were friends and they would all hang out all the time,” the source said referring to Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney adores Landon, Alabama and Atiana, and she has nothing but the utmost positive intentions,” the insider shared. “She loves them with all her heart and isn’t focusing on any negative energy thrown her way, particularly when it comes to what’s best for the kids.”

This comes after Shanna took a jibe at Kourtney for being more concerned with her kids than her own after the loved-up couple’s Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part was released in which Tarvis said “Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

A fan of the former Miss USA contestant commented on her recent snap on Instagram, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through Hell' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness."

Shanna hit the “like” button on the comment before replying, "She post[s] more of my kids than her own lol, " after another follower pointed out that Kourtney considers herself a "mom-of-six."

More From Entertainment:

Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Mac DeMarco drops new album with 199 songs

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks

Kim Petras reveals upcoming collaboration with Banks
Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National

Taylor Swift’s ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ were initially for The National
Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life

Irina Shayk on how motherhood has changed her outlook on life
Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why

Selma Blair breaks her silence on hiding MS on Hellboy set: Here’s why
'The Conjuring' star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'

'The Conjuring' star Vera Farmiga wows fans with epic cover of Slipknot's 'Duality'
Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’

Ana de Armas compares herself to Tom Cruise, ‘he’s so mind-blowing’
Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars

Al Pacino gives THIS star a lifelong career after rejecting Star Wars
Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast

Scarlett Johansson compliments ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, on Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast
Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why

Drake Bell’s wife wants to end this relation: Here’s why
Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'

Quentin Tarantino to present mystery movie at Cannes 'secret screening'
Justin Bieber begged ex Selena Gomez to help wife Hailey after intense backlash video

Justin Bieber begged ex Selena Gomez to help wife Hailey after intense backlash