Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Shanna Moakler shade regarding her stepchildren

Kourtney Kardashian has nothing but love for all her step children, Landon, Alabama and Atiana, despite what their mother Shanna Moakler thinks of it.

Speaking to US Weekly, a source revealed that the reality TV star is not focusing on any negative energy thrown her way regarding her step children.

“Kourtney thinks it’s unfortunate that Shanna finds it hard to support the love she has for her kids. They’re Travis’ children too, and hers in a way now since she’s their stepmom,” the insider said.

Post her marriage to Travis Barker, Kourtney became stepmom to his and Shanna’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Shanna.

“Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own,” the insider added. “[Kourtney has] known [Travis and Shanna’s children] for years.”

“That’s how Travis and her even became close … because their children were friends and they would all hang out all the time,” the source said referring to Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney adores Landon, Alabama and Atiana, and she has nothing but the utmost positive intentions,” the insider shared. “She loves them with all her heart and isn’t focusing on any negative energy thrown her way, particularly when it comes to what’s best for the kids.”

This comes after Shanna took a jibe at Kourtney for being more concerned with her kids than her own after the loved-up couple’s Hulu special 'Til Death Do Us Part was released in which Tarvis said “Kourtney has filled a void for me.”

A fan of the former Miss USA contestant commented on her recent snap on Instagram, "I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. 'He’s been through Hell' ... 'Kourtney has filled a void for me' #parentalalienationawareness."

Shanna hit the “like” button on the comment before replying, "She post[s] more of my kids than her own lol, " after another follower pointed out that Kourtney considers herself a "mom-of-six."