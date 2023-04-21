 
Friday Apr 21 2023
Web Desk

James Corden’s show apologizes for stating incorrect Blackpink achievement

Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

They criticised James for not taking the proper time to do their research and erasing BTS’ achievements
The Late Late Show With James Corden comes out with an apology for making fans of the K-pop group BTS upset after misquoting one of Blackpink’s achievements. The group were the latest guests to appear on Carpool Karaoke.

During the episode, James mentions that they’re the first K-pop group hit No. 1 on the US Albums Chart. Fans of BTS soon called out the incorrect information and also said it was far too vague.

While Blackpink was the first K-pop girl group to claim No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, they were the fourth group overall, coming after BTS, SuperM, and Stray Kids. They criticised James and his team for not taking the proper time to do their research and erasing BTS’ achievements.

The show issues an apology soon after on their Twitter, writing: “Sooooo we made a mistake in our BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke last night.

We wrongly gave James a card to read that said BLACKPINK were the first K-POP group to land at #1 on the US album charts when that honour belongs to BTS. BLACKPINK were, of course, the first female K-POP group to accomplish this feat.

So sorry for the mixup. We love both of these incredible groups and their fans!”

