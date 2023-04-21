King Charles looks like a ‘self-interested small town mayor'

King Charles has just been accused of exhibiting “the tin-eared instincts of a self-interested small town mayor rather than a royal highness.”



British columnist Jan Moir brought these revelations and admissions to light.

She started the chat off by saying, “You know, his reign has hardly begun, but there are already uncomfortable moments when King Charles exhibits the tin-eared instincts of a self-interested small town mayor rather than a royal highness.”

“And I think you can bet your last golden guinea that his mother would never have forgotten those who were steadfast friends in their support to the Crown and to her family.”