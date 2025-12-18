WIlliam, Kate, children crowned 'the most beautiful, inspiring family' amid chaos

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids continue to win hearts with their strong bonding and fun-filled family moments.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' family has received praise and prayers from their fans after starring together in their newly released 2025 Christmas card.

The Waleses are known to project the royal family's positive image amid chaos and tensions.

The photo of five, which was captured in April 2025 by Josh Shinner, inspired the couple's Instagram followers and admirers, with one describing them "the most beautiful inspiring family."

Another wrote in comments section, "Merry Christmas and happy New Year to you all. You so deserve it! What a beautiful family."

One prayed for a better and brighter tomorow of the family, writing: "May your days be merry and bright."

Few others wished them "Happy Christmas and a joyous New Year."

The Waleses have enough to entertain their fans this holiday season as they will put on a united front with the royal family on Christmas Day, keeping with their annual tradition of walking to church for the holiday mass.

In the picture, William and Kate are seen sharing smiles with their kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

William and Louis showed off their special bonding, matching in dark green sweaters and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Charlotte shines in a green sweater and scarf as she rests her head on her father's shoulder.

However, the future queen was missing from the photos shared by the family for those occasions.

Last week, the family spellbound fans with their appearance at the fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service.