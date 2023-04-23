 
‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reveals story behind this viral moment

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

The actor was asked about the clip going viral and he explained the story behind what happened
Lee Do Hyun from The Glory gave an interview with ESQUIRE Korea where he discussed his career and spoke about the story behind his recent viral moment. The moment took place at a Valentino event.

While posing for the cameras, the actor was asked to make a face heart with both of his hands. Since he was holding a bag, the actor decided to hold it between his arms instead to make the heart that the reporters were asking for.

“Staff members asked me if I did that intentionally or if it just happened instinctively, and I said I did it instinctively because the bag was in my hands so I thought I’ll hold it. Originally, I didn’t know what to do so I was going to hold it in between my teeth, but the bag was not mine so I held it. That’s how the pose came to be.”

