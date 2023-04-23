 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

SC 'pressurising' politicians on unity, rather than 'uniting' within: Fazl

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a news conference. — Online/File
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a news conference. — Online/File

  • Fazl asks why govt should talk with “someone who bankrupted country”.
  • Asks SC not to disrespect Parliament resolution. 
  • Asks ECP not to show any weakness in court.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Amid the call for talks among politicians, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the Supreme Court rather than “uniting” is “pressurising” politicians to unite.

The JUI-F chief’s statement comes as the ruling alliance attempts to convince Fazl to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. The push also comes after the Supreme Court asked the government to hold talks with the PTI chief on elections.

“We do not agree with the reasoning and philosophy being given for holding talks with Imran Khan right now,” Fazl told Geo News. He also wondered why the government should “bow down” to the PTI chief and hold talks with “someone who bankrupted the country”.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president also asked the Supreme Court not to disrespect the Parliament’s resolution regarding the release of funds for the Punjab elections. He also asked the politicians to tell the Supreme Court, respectfully, that they do trust them.

“It is a matter of concern and shock that the Supreme Court is completely divided today. Supreme Court rather than uniting is pressurising politicians to unite,” said the JUI-F chief. He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to show any weakness in court.

In the recently held fiery press conference against the Supreme Court, the JUI-F chief had said that he stands by every word he said.

CJP's actions imposed 'judicial martial law : Fazl

Last week, in a press conference, the JUI-F chief said the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) "usurped" the powers of the ECP as well as parliament and the government, creating a "judicial martial law" like situation in the country.

The PDM chef had also accused CJP Umar Ata Bandial of meddling with the appointment of the apex court's registrar, a task that the government is supposed to carry out.

Fazl went on to say that only the parliament was authorised to conduct the legislation but the top judge had formed a bench even before the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 had been enacted.

"Constitutionally, powers were divided between all institutions, and no institution should interfere in the jurisdiction of another," he added.

More From Pakistan:

Despite uncertainty, PTI to launch Punjab election campaign tomorrow

Despite uncertainty, PTI to launch Punjab election campaign tomorrow
Punjab polls: Qureshi, Umar likely to be included in PTI review panel after backlash over ticket allocation

Punjab polls: Qureshi, Umar likely to be included in PTI review panel after backlash over ticket allocation
‘Criminal negligence’: Tweeps react to Noor Jehan’s death

‘Criminal negligence’: Tweeps react to Noor Jehan’s death
Suo motu powers meant for issues of public interest: PM Shehbaz

Suo motu powers meant for issues of public interest: PM Shehbaz
Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing landslide toll rises to eight

Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing landslide toll rises to eight
In Afghan border visit, COAS says nothing more sacred than guarding frontiers of country video

In Afghan border visit, COAS says nothing more sacred than guarding frontiers of country
Rana Sanaullah insists Punjab elections won't happen on May 14 video

Rana Sanaullah insists Punjab elections won't happen on May 14
Elephant 'Noor Jehan' breathes her last at Karachi Zoo

Elephant 'Noor Jehan' breathes her last at Karachi Zoo
Security of Pakistanis in Sudan top priority: PM Shehbaz

Security of Pakistanis in Sudan top priority: PM Shehbaz
51% Pakistanis want Punjab, KP elections along with NA polls: survey

51% Pakistanis want Punjab, KP elections along with NA polls: survey
Pakistan marks Eid ul Fitr with hopes of overcoming crises

Pakistan marks Eid ul Fitr with hopes of overcoming crises
PML-N reaches out to PTI over election date, confirms PPP

PML-N reaches out to PTI over election date, confirms PPP