 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle no ‘low-maintenance, shrinking violet’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for harboring “arrogance and narcissism” that “knows no bounds”.

Royal author and biographer Mark Dolan issued these shocking claims.

Mr Dolan started everything off by saying, “The arrogance and narcissism of this woman knows no bounds.”

Mr Dolan even went as far as to add, “She’s such a diva, she makes Mariah Carey look like a low-maintenance, shrinking violet.”

“Thank God she's not coming to the coronation. If anyone could spoil a party, it's this spoiled entitled, primadonna. She might have opened fire at our Royal family, but with her absence on the 6th of May, King Charles has dodged a bullet.”

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat recalls ‘feeling sick’ amid viral red carpet look

Doja Cat recalls ‘feeling sick’ amid viral red carpet look
Eric Braeden weighs in on cancer diagnosis: 'That's where I am'

Eric Braeden weighs in on cancer diagnosis: 'That's where I am'
Chris Evans offers a glimpse into 'Ghosted' with funny behind-the-scenes video video

Chris Evans offers a glimpse into 'Ghosted' with funny behind-the-scenes video
'Evil Dead Rise' director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams

'Evil Dead Rise' director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams
Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles video

Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles
Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'

Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?
Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'

Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'
Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram video

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram
'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene

'Game Of Thrones' Robb Stark actor looks back at infamous red wedding scene
Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'

Scarlett Johansson quashes feud rumors with Gwyneth Paltrow in 'Iron Man 2'
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films