 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Reuters

'One of a kind': Australians pay tribute to 'icon' Barry Humphries

By
Reuters

Monday Apr 24, 2023

One of a kind: Australians pay tribute to icon Barry Humphries

Australians have paid tribute to Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, as both a "one-of-a-kind" entertainer and a charming and intelligent man.

The Sydney Morning Herald said Humphries died on Saturday at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he had been treated for various health issues. Humphries was 89.

Humphries, born and raised in Melbourne, rose to fame in Britain in the 1970s playing a host of Australian caricatures including Dame Edna, repulsive drunk diplomat Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, a decrepit rambling senior.

St Vincent’s Hospital chaplain Martin Maunsell said he met Humphries when the comedian was being treated for a fall, describing him as "charming" and "intelligent".

“He was one of a kind,” Maunsell said. “I don’t think we’ll ever see someone like him ever again in Australia.”

In the beachside suburb of Coogee, Sydney resident Dani Kersh said Humphries was like a "complete ray of sunshine".

"He provided a good dose of comedy and humour and entertainment across Australia. What a legend,” Kersh said.

Another Sydneysider, Lucy Bloom, said it felt like the character of Dame Edna would never come to an end.

“Dame Edna is a character you expect to live forever, so I was really, really shocked to see that we would have no more Dame Edna," Bloom said "I met her in 2015 in San Francisco and will never forget.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the local tributes following Humphries' death, calling him a "great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind".

"Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry," Albanese wrote on Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

'Super Mario' fights off 'Evil Dead' to stay on top in N.America

'Super Mario' fights off 'Evil Dead' to stay on top in N.America
Drake under fire for ‘sampling’ music by Ghanaian rapper: report

Drake under fire for ‘sampling’ music by Ghanaian rapper: report
Doja Cat recalls ‘feeling sick’ amid viral red carpet look

Doja Cat recalls ‘feeling sick’ amid viral red carpet look
Eric Braeden weighs in on cancer diagnosis: 'That's where I am'

Eric Braeden weighs in on cancer diagnosis: 'That's where I am'
Meghan Markle no ‘low-maintenance, shrinking violet’ video

Meghan Markle no ‘low-maintenance, shrinking violet’
Chris Evans offers a glimpse into 'Ghosted' with funny behind-the-scenes video video

Chris Evans offers a glimpse into 'Ghosted' with funny behind-the-scenes video
'Evil Dead Rise' director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams

'Evil Dead Rise' director teases cameo of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams
Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles video

Meghan Markle slams ‘ridiculous’ leak of letter she wrote to King Charles
Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'

Keanu Reeves gets candid about his work in 'Speed' after 'Point Break'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito home under threat from Oprah?
Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'

Emily Ratajkowski 'didn't expect her video with Harry Styles to go viral'
Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram video

Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘too sensitive’ to be on Instagram