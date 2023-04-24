 
Royals
Monday Apr 24 2023
Prince William’s close friend announces engagement

Prince of Wales, Prince William’s close friend Hugh Grosvenor has announced his engagement to girlfriend of two years Olivia Henson.

Hugh Grosvenor is also the godfather of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George.

He and Olivia announced their engagement in a statement.

The family statement reads: "The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson are delighted to announce they are engaged to be married.

"The couple, who have been together for two years, recently became engaged at the Duke's family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire.”

The statement further reads: "Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news.”

Meanwhile, according to royal expert and journalist Richard Eden, Hugh Grosvenor is Britain’s most eligible bachelor, with an estimated family fortune of £10 billion.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is Grosvenor's Chair as well as Chair of the Westminster Foundation.

Miss Henson works for Belazu, a B-Corp certified food company based in London.

