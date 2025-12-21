James Wessex keeps key royal honour after Edward, Duchess Sophie advice

Prince Edward and Sophie celebrated a special milestone in their son James’s life as the young royal member marked his 18th birthday.

This is significant moment in the life of James, who received the honorary title of ‘Earl of Wessex’ after his parents were promoted to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. As the young lad enters into adulthood, he has an important decision to make about his future in the royal family.

He could choose to be a full-time working royal or he could have an independent career but have a small role with patronages like his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. He could also take the route Zara Tindall has taken, which is offers far more independence, a similar path chosen by James’s sister, Lady Louise Windsor.

Regardless of the choice he makes, James will remain entitled to his royal honours which he received at the time of his birth. The grandchildren of the monarch automatically gain HRH titles and James is the youngest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

“James remains legally entitled to be HRH Prince James, despite currently using the courtesy title Earl of Wessex,” royal author Robert Jobson told Hello!.

He noted that the 18-year-old is “likely” to follow his elder sister and “decline” to use the title.

“When Louise turned 18 in 2021, she had the right to adopt the style of HRH and the title of Princess,” he shared. “She declined. She has continued to be known as Lady Louise Windsor and has lived firmly as a private individual rather than a working royal.”

Jobson emphasised that the decision proves the values Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have instilled in their children. They prefer that “titles may exist on paper, but they need not be used”.

It the advice that James is expected to follow firmly.