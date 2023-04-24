 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘genuinely’ worried for King Charles for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Kate Middleton ‘genuinely’ worried for King Charles for THIS reason

Kate Middleton is 'genuinely' worried for her sentimental father-in-law King Charles after Prince Harry confirmed he will be attending the coronation in May.

The Princess of Wales, who once shared a close bond with brother-in-law Prince Harry, has reportedly made it clear to the royal family including father-in-law King Charles that she never trust the Duke either, and neither should they.

The insider told Woman’s Day “It can't be overstated how much Kate's been hurt by Harry and Meghan.

“But she's also hardened up and she's not taking any chances now. She doesn't trust either of them to not spill every confidence for cash in an interview or another book and is genuinely worried that her sentimental father-in-law will get burned again.”

The report, citing friends, further claims, Kate Middleton had a firm word with King Charles in private as well.

“Charles always had a soft spot for Harry and will never shut the door on him completely, but Kate doesn't want him to end up being tabloid fodder just days after he's been crowned.”

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton wants Prince William, Prince Harry to end their feud video

Kate Middleton wants Prince William, Prince Harry to end their feud

Kate Middleton ‘heavily’ affected by Prince William, Prince Harry rift

Kate Middleton ‘heavily’ affected by Prince William, Prince Harry rift
Kate Middleton, Prince William delight royal fans on son Louis fifth birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William delight royal fans on son Louis fifth birthday
Harry to sit ‘ten rows back’ from royals at coronation, won’t ‘even see’ William video

Harry to sit ‘ten rows back’ from royals at coronation, won’t ‘even see’ William

Prince William’s close friend announces engagement video

Prince William’s close friend announces engagement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark a historic day ahead of King Charles coronation video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark a historic day ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan and Harry are stuck in the past, says expert

Meghan and Harry are stuck in the past, says expert

Princess Diana proven wrong about King Charles

Princess Diana proven wrong about King Charles

Barry Humphries fans left disappointed by Queen Consort Camilla

Barry Humphries fans left disappointed by Queen Consort Camilla

Elon Musk saves Prince William and Kate Middleton from embarrassment

Elon Musk saves Prince William and Kate Middleton from embarrassment

Prince William, Harry’s rift shows ‘no signs of closing’ video

Prince William, Harry’s rift shows ‘no signs of closing’
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle can never heal after ‘major chasm’ video

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle can never heal after ‘major chasm’