Kate Middleton ‘genuinely’ worried for King Charles for THIS reason

Kate Middleton is 'genuinely' worried for her sentimental father-in-law King Charles after Prince Harry confirmed he will be attending the coronation in May.



The Princess of Wales, who once shared a close bond with brother-in-law Prince Harry, has reportedly made it clear to the royal family including father-in-law King Charles that she never trust the Duke either, and neither should they.

The insider told Woman’s Day “It can't be overstated how much Kate's been hurt by Harry and Meghan.

“But she's also hardened up and she's not taking any chances now. She doesn't trust either of them to not spill every confidence for cash in an interview or another book and is genuinely worried that her sentimental father-in-law will get burned again.”

The report, citing friends, further claims, Kate Middleton had a firm word with King Charles in private as well.

“Charles always had a soft spot for Harry and will never shut the door on him completely, but Kate doesn't want him to end up being tabloid fodder just days after he's been crowned.”