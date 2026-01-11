Princess Charlotte's ballet moves proves Kate's ‘monkey method' works

Princess Kate’s 'monkey method' parenting may be paying off because Princess Charlotte is already moving through royal life with the calm confidence of someone who knows exactly when to step forward and when to stay back.



When the royal family stepped out for Christmas Day 2025 at Sandringham, most eyes were naturally on the senior royals leading the procession into church.

But just weeks later fans have clocked a subtle detail that says a lot about the Wales’ middle child Charlotte’s unmistakable pose.

Now 10, the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales was spotted greeting crowds with calm confidence, moving alongside her family during the traditional walkabout led by King Charles.

At one moment in particular, she crossed legs neatly, shoulders perfectly aligned instantly recognisable to anyone familiar with classical dance training.

Royal watchers quickly pointed out that the same balletic stillness has appeared before, including at her mother’s Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey and during Sandringham festivities the year prior.

According to onlookers, the young princess appeared cheerful, smiling for selfies and happily acknowledging well-wishers.

One observer described her as “completely at ease like she knows exactly where she belongs.”

The posture is no accident. Her love of ballet has been whispered about for years, and it’s a passion her mother has carefully nurtured away from the cameras.

In 2023, Princess Kate discreetly took Charlotte and her friends to a Saturday evening performance of Cinderella at London’s Royal Opera House staged by the Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada.

The outing flew largely under the radar very much in keeping with the Wales family’s approach to their children’s interests.

Kate has also been known to champion the arts in her public work.

Those close to the family say Charlotte’s discipline reflect not just ballet training, but the calm structure encouraged at home.

While Prince George carries the weight of future kingship and Prince Louis delivers headline-making spontaneity.