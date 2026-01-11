Prince George next phase ‘set in concrete' after major turn of events

Prince George next phase ‘set in concrete’ after major turn in events

Prince William and Princess Kate had set some crucial boundaries for their children, especially for Prince George, as the young royal is set to begin his training as the future monarch.

2026 will be a big year for the eldest Wales child, who will be marking his 13th birthday in July. He will not only be joining his new secondary school in September, but there will also be a stark change in the royal protocols for him.

The Prince of Wales, who experienced this phase at 13, is able to empathise with his son, but there are certain decisions that the Waleses cannot change now. The reign of King Charles had been a rocky one as the royals faced some unexpected crisis early on.

Prince Harry and Meghan had already left the royal family, then Charles and Catherine both got cancer and then Andrew was firmly kicked out from the royal fold. Even though Charles wanted a slimmed down monarchy, the past two years indicated how difficult it would be to manage with a handful of working royals.

Now, as Palace prepares William for his destined role amid his father's health, he is well-aware that the number of working royals would go down further when his time comes. Hence, William and Kate have been training their children appropriately, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

“George’s options are extremely limited and the eventual road ahead is set in concrete,” Bond told The Mirror.

She explained that Kate and William may have it slightly easier to prepare George for what lies ahead. And William must know exactly how he might be feeling.

“I think Catherine is doing a fantastic job in keeping her children’s lives as normal as possible for as long as she can. And that is invaluable in their development.”

She noted that it is fine balance that they have maintained for the public and media demands while also taking stern measures for privacy.

Even though reports have noted that William could leave the option of continuing royal duties for his children, it is unlikely that notion is being entertained now.

“They need to get used to the experience of being on show and on duty, because that is likely to be how it is for the rest of their lives,” Bond said. “And, so far, the children don’t seem phased by meeting the crowds – in fact, I thought they all looked particularly at ease at Sandringham on Christmas Day.”

Meanwhile, there is a big announcement anticipated from Kensington Palace about George's secondary school. It is expected that it would be revealed at the last-minute to ensure the young prince and his peers and not left overwhelmed by the attention.