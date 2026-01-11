James Middleton’s besties approve life saving food and comeback story

James Middleton has once again let his dogs do the talking and, unsurprisingly, they stole the show.

The entrepreneur and brother of the Princess of Wales delighted followers this week by sharing a cosy, canine-filled Instagram video to mark the arrival of freshly packaged products from his dog food brand.

Fresh from what he described as a “very cold walk,” James barely had time to put the box down before his four-legged entourage moved in for inspection.

Chief among them was Inka, his curious cocker spaniel, who conducted a thorough sniff-test of the delivery while James laughed and narrated the moment like a proud dog dad.

“What is it, Inka?” he teased, as Isla clearly less interested in quality control bounced up enthusiastically, unable to contain her excitement.

Moments later, bowls were filled, Isla tucked in immediately, and James looked on with the satisfaction of someone whose toughest critics had delivered a unanimous approval.

James has never hidden the fact that his business was born not from ambition alone, but from survival.

He has spoken candidly for years about his battle with severe depression and how his late cocker spaniel, Ella, changed the course of his life.

In 2017, during one of his darkest periods, James has recalled reaching a point where he felt unable to go on. In his memoir Meet Ella, he describes a night of total despair and overwhelmed by thoughts he couldn’t silence.

Seeing Ella looking up at him, calm and unwavering, cut through the chaos.

The responsibility of caring for her and the realisation of what his absence would mean became the anchor that pulled him back.

He has since become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, particularly around the role animals can play in emotional wellbeing.