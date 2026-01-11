King Charles underpays employees at the royal palace

King Charles has a vacancy at the Palace, yet the paycheck is attracting almost as much attention as the role itself.

The Royal Household is currently advertising for a Senior Correspondence Officer on a two-year contract, offering an annual salary of £32,000, a figure that sits noticeably below comparable roles outside palace walls.

Industry benchmarks suggest similar positions command closer to £40,000, while a near-identical communications role at the Ministry of Justice comes with a salary exceeding £50,000.

Still, the Palace is pitching the role as anything but ordinary. In its job description, the Royal Household describes the position as “exceptional,” highlighting the rare opportunity to work at the heart of the monarchy’s public engagement.

“It’s drafting a letter that someone will never forget,” the listing reads, pointing to the emotional weight behind each piece of correspondence sent to the King and wider Royal Family.

With thousands of letters arriving each year, the successful candidate will help ensure every message receives a thoughtful, timely response.

Attention to detail is non-negotiable. Applicants are expected to meticulously track incoming and outgoing communications, maintain high editorial standards, and feel a genuine sense of pride in the impact of their work.

Strong IT skills and organisational confidence are also essential.

While the salary may not rival Whitehall or private sector rates, the Palace appears to be banking on something money can’t buy, proximity to history, public service at the highest level, and the chance to give voice to the Crown one carefully crafted letter at a time.

The Royal Household has made it clear that while AI tools may assist with structure or clarity, every example and statement must reflect genuine, first-hand experience.

Any attempt to pass off computer generated material as personal insight could see an application quietly removed from consideration with internal candidates facing even sterner consequences.